To the editor:
You are the center of the universe! How? No matter which way you point, space has no limits. There is always something (space) above, below, outside and beyond. Think outside the scientific box that some scientists portray. Some scientists say the universe is spherical, but what’s above or below the sphere. Others that space is warped, but what’s outside that warp (time is a measurement — nothing to do with existence of space). Other scientists claim there is an edge to space, but what’s beyond that edge or behind the wall? Christians have known the universe is vast (unending) for centuries. So with space never-ending, everyone and everything is the center. God is the true center, because he is everywhere.
As previously mentioned, time has nothing to do with the existence of space. Time is simply a measurement of the spin of the Earth as it revolves around the sun. Distance can be measured also, but one cannot enter into a measurement. Instead of living in a measurement we have moments. Special moments and traumatic moments are usually the most remembered. But we can’t enter our memory. Moments are separated by sleep, not time machines. (We can enter space.)
Butch Hyde
Marshfield
