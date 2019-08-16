To the editor:
I am so grateful to the GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee for they work they are doing in the community to help those in need.
I thank The Marshfield Mail for the recent article regarding help for those like myself, who can no longer care for my yard as I once did. When I responded to that article, Dennis Billman, a volunteer, came to look at my yard and agreed it looked in dire need of care.
Mr. Billman came and did the work himself, and I thank him again. My yard looks great.
Thankfully,
Pat Hobson
Marshfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.