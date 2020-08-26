Leonard Leroy Hart, Fordland, was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Bridgeport, Neb., to Earl and Lillie (Belden) Hart. He departed this life on Aug. 20, 2020, in The Neighborhoods at Quail Creek, Springfield, at the age of 93.
Leonard enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking. He loved to serve people and serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Erma Hart; his parents; his sister, Ina Pritchard; and his brothers, Elden Hart and Raymond Hart.
Leonard is survived by his children, Linda Kraude (Robert), Galt, Calif.; Rick Hart (Laura), Fordland; Neal Hart (Stacy) Fordland; and Lynn Schmidt (David), Marshfield; 13 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
