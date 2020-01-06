Kevin E. McVay, Marshfield, 61, was born December 12, 1958 in Springfield, MO to Kenneth and Norma (Roberts) McVay. He passed away December 30, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Kevin enjoyed riding motorcycles, and had an 89 Harley. He loved playing guitar and played in the James River Band, Royal Oak, as well as many others. He enjoyed being outdoors, woodworking, and carpentry. He was a Grizzly Adams meets biker type. Kevin was all about his family, and was a man of his word. His family will miss his sarcastic humor. Kevin worked as an auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandmother, Jewell Johnson “Nannie.”
Kevin is survived by his wife, Beth McVay, of the home; his children, Christopher Edward McVay, Lee’s Summit, MO, and Kallie Arianne Nicole McVay, Rogersville; and four grandchildren, Joseph Lee Brosam, Kaleb Edward McVay, Mikayla Faye Brosam, and Adam Justin McVay.
Celebration of life services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. with interment following in Panther Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to BACA, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
