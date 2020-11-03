Kent Wayne Garner, Marshfield, was born May 29, 1955, in Fair Dealings, Missouri, to James and Betty (Faylor) Garner. He passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Kent’s hobbies included playing Yahtzee, guns and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed antique shopping and flea markets. He and his brother, William, had spent three days rafting down the Colorado River at the Royal Gorge. He had worked for Polar and L & W Industries and was a welder by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Chris Garner.
Kent is survived by his daughter, Tina Sue Garner, Marshfield; two brothers, Gary Martinez, Kansas City, and William Martinez (Patty Payne), Marshfield; and nine grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Timber Ridge Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
