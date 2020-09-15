Kenneth A.( Butch ) Pittman, 79 of Branford, Florida, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at Avalon Health Care, Lake City, Florida.
He was born April 10, 1941, in Marshfield, Missouri, to his parents, Carl and Bernice Pittman. He attended school in Marshfield and was a graduate of the class of 1959. Kenneth married Elizabeth McDonald, and they had three children, Craig, Marcia and Daphine. They moved to Florida where they lived in Lakeland, Florida. Kenneth moved to Branford, Florida, in 1979 and was married to Karren R. Noling on Oct. 10, 1981, in Branford, Florida; they were married 38 years. Karren had three children of her own, Lance, Cory and Debra.
Kenneth worked many occupations. He had a garage in Marshfield, Missouri, and he was a long-haul truck driver in Florida. Kenneth also did construction work and worked for Suwannee County in Live Oak, Florida.
Kenneth is survived by one sister, Wilma Allred of Marshfield, Missouri; six children, Craig and Tammy Pittman, Marcia and Buddy Hunt, Daphine and Buddy Harden, Lance Noling, Cory and Vickey Noling, and Debra Wade; 12 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; two nephews, Jeffery and Michael Allred; one sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and David Ritchie; one brother and sister-in-law, Elis and Carol Cook; and many more nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Karren Pittman; his parents, Carl and Bernice Pittman; and his grandson, Jeremiah Harden.
Kenneth liked to fish and raise farm animals, and he could build beautiful wood furniture. He also liked to restore old tractors. Kenneth enjoyed his life and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and were blessed by the things he taught us and the impacts he made in our lives. We love you and will miss you. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Papa Ken to us all.
Memorial services for Mr. Pittman were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Daniels Memorial Chapel in Branford, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.