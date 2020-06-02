Keith Marlin, 67, of Marshfield, passed away on May 30, 2020, at the Strafford Care Center.
Keith was born in Marshfield to Bill and Martha (Bledsoe) Marlin on April 20, 1953. He went to school at both Marshfield and Niangua. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Missouri State University. He worked as a teacher for Greenfield High School and then as a counselor for Greenfield, Lamar and Springfield school districts. He was a member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church and the Marshfield Optimist Club.
Keith is preceded in death by his father and by his nephew, Joshua Marlin.
Keith is survived by his wife, Elmeree Marlin; his daughter, Eimee Wakefield and her husband, Greg, with grandchildren Aiden and Abigail; son Ethan and daughter Evangeline; his mother, Martha Marlin; brother Kevin and his wife, Betty; and nieces Jenny Wecker and her husband, Justin, and C.J.; and a multitude of family and friends.
Friends were invited to visit from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Marshfield City Cemetery pavilion, with the Pastor Robert Sefrit of Marshfield United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are by Fraker Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or the Marshfield Optimist Club.
