Jordan L. Blackburn, Marshfield, was born February 24, 1986 in Springfield, MO. He passed away on November 9, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 34.
Jordan was a huge New England Patriots fan. He loved fishing, cars, and playing his Playstation 4. He enjoyed soccer, which he played during high school. Jordan loved spending time with his family, who will miss talking with him, discussing football, and his hugs. They will also miss seeing him wear his hat turned backwards. He was not afraid to say “I love you.” He had a heart made of gold, and was always giving, helping others right up till the time he became an organ donor.
Jordan is survived by his parents, Ron and Tammy Blackburn, Marshfield, and Marlene Blackburn, Dixon; grandmothers, Rosalyn Blackburn-Ogle, Richland, and Erna Vance, Dixon; sisters, Tonya (Matt) Johnson , Fordland, and Stephanie (Codi) Hall, Polson, MT.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dale Blackburn and Jerry Vance.
Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Prairie Bible Camp and sent to Dixon Pilot, c/o Jordan Blackburn Memorial, P.O. Box Drawer V, Dixon, MO 65459.
