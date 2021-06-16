John Steven Sartin, son of William Franklin Sartin and Ruby Jane Bagley, was born August 15, 1952 in Arkansas City, Kansas. He passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 near Highlandville, Missouri at the age of 68.
John was a substitute teacher and currently a tour guide at Smallin Civil War Cave. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. John was a member of many clubs and enjoyed all things nature. He especially loved fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jerry Sartin.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Sartin, state of New York; one brother, William Sartin, Arkansas City, Kansas; four sisters, Beryl Wilkes, Arkansas City, Kansas, Linda Cuda, Strafford, Missouri, Nancy Crane and Leah Edwards, both of Arkansas City, Kansas; four grandchildren; and many other beloved relatives and friends.
Graveside funeral services were held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Welch Cemetery, with Phillip Cook, officiating.
Services were entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
