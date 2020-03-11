John Franklin Roberts, 80, Niangua, Missouri, was born March 19, 1939, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Kenneth Edward and Mignon (Comer) Roberts and departed this life for his heavenly home March 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Dimple (Miller) Comer, on a small farm outside of Summerfield, Illinois. John graduated from Lebanon Community High School in Lebanon, Illinois, where he ran track and played on the baseball and basketball teams. He was a very active member of Future Farmers of America, winning several awards including State Farmer and being elected as a State FFA Officer. John was also a very active member in the Lebanon Junior Farmers 4-H Club, winning several blue ribbons and grand champion ribbons for outstanding Ohio Chester White gilts. He also could be found acting in both school plays and 4-H skits. He sang in the high school chorus and always laughingly said that he bet he was the only person that Mr. Schanz told that he would give an “A” to if he did not sing!
After graduation from high school, John joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served a total of 10 years on active duty and active reserves, 13 months of which were spent in the Far East. On Dec. 22, 1959, John married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Joanne Filbey, in Summerfield, Illinois. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Frank and Dimple (Miller) Comer; paternal grandparents, John and Eloise Roberts; mother, Mignon C. Morton; father, Kenneth Roberts; sister, Patricia Mason; son, Shawn Louis Roberts; granddaughter, Sabrina Nicolle Leonard; grandson, Jody Edward Luntsford; great-grandsons, Anthony Page and Lyrik Schomburg; and cousin, Randy Roberts.
John is survived by his wife, Joanne, of over 60 years, Niangua, Missouri; sons, Joseph (Nancy) Leonard of St. Charles, Missouri, and Jonathan Roberts of Competition, Missouri; three daughters, Helen Ruth (John) Alexander of Vancouver, Washington, Barbara Jo Long, of the home, and Jody (Jim) Luntsford of Charleston, South Carolina; two brothers, Richard (Joanne) Roberts, Roswell, Georgia, and David Roberts, Washington, D.C.; one sister, Kathy Roberts, Acworth, Georgia; a “brother” Brayton (Sue) Filbey, Daytona Beach, Florida; 17 beloved grandchildren; 34 wonderful great-grandchildren; four adorable great-great-grandchildren; several cousins; many nieces and nephews and friends; and his dogs, Peanut and Dixie.
He was a country boy through and through. Although he had worked in a lumberyard and as an electrician, he was happiest being a farmer. He loved country music, including John Denver, Reba McEntire and Patsy Kline, as well as John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, and he read every chance he could. He loved all animals and even made pets of his cows and pigs. He loved watching birds and squirrels, hunting and fishing and sitting on the porch watching sunsets with his wife.
He served on Farm Bureau, belonged to NRA, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the American Legion. His faith was strong, as were his love of family and country, and he will be missed by so very many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Military honors will begin at 5 p.m. with the visitation to follow. Inurnment will be in College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, Illinois, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, St. Jude, Wounded Warriors or National Rifle Association. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
