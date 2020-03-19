John Franklin Bunch, 73, Elkland, Missouri, was born March 12, 1947, to Edward H. and Celesta B. (Persinger) Bunch and departed this life March 12, 2020, at his home in Elkland, Missouri.
John served his country as a member of the Army from April 1966 until April 1972. He was a Vietnam Veteran. John earned several medals while serving: the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Good Conduct Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle). He owned his own business and was a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Stella; and two brothers, Howard and Darby Bunch.
John is survived by his son, Johnny and wife, Debbie of Tuscon, Arizona; three sisters, Alma Williams and husband Curtis, Elkland, Missouri, Joyce Squires and husband, Mike, Humansville, Missouri, and Faye Murphy, Conway, Missouri; one brother, Carl Bunch and wife, Teresa, Conway, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
John will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cremation was entrusted to Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Day Funeral Home, PO Box 75, Marshfield MO 65706. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
