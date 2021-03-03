John Bryant Sproul, Marshfield, was born November 22, 1959 in Phoenix, AZ to John and Judy (Huddleston) Sproul. He departed this life on February 21, 2021 at the age of 61.
John worked as a mechanic, and had served in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Rosas, Marshfield; his children, Brandon Sproul, LeClair, IA, Cassandra Sproul, Seymour, Alyssa Osborne (Travis), Rogersville, Johnathan Rosas, Marshfield, and Michael Almanza, Springfield; his mother, Judy Wilgus, NE; sisters, Cindy Higgins (Bruce), Robinson, IL, Cheryl Ward (Dennis), Republic, Lori Sproul, Moline, IL, Lisa Swanson, NE, and Kimberly Wilgus, NE; and eight grandchildren.
Graveside services in Missouri Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
