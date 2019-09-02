JoAnna Sharp, 88, Elkland, Missouri, was born April 3, 1931 to Fern and LouVena (Snodgrass) Atteberry in Elkland, Missouri and departed this life for her heavenly home August 25, 2019.
She is preceded in death by sons David and Robert Sharp and great grandchild, Charlotte Jean Sharp.
JoAnna is survived by her husband, Gerald of 70 years, son, Jerry (Carol) Sharp, daughters, Kathryn Sharp (Annette Bielik), and Jan (Randy) Clair; daughter in laws, Donna Sharp Case, Linda Sharp, Lois Day and Mary Sharp; twelve grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Her hobbies included quilting, crochet, knitting, cooking and watching wildlife.
Memorial services for JoAnna Sharp will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Elkland Christian Church, Elkland, Missouri and will be under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elkland Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
