Jerry Whittaker, 76, Fair Grove, Missouri went to be with his Savior and Lord peacefully July 11, 2019. He was born to Charles and Ottie (Gage) Whittaker in Phillipsburg, Missouri on March 23, 1943.
Jerry married the love of his life, Linda Sue Patton, on April 21, 1962 at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church in Phillipsburg. Linda survives of the home. He is also survived by three children, Lisa Massey (Jesse) of Phillipsburg, Lyle Whittaker (Jania) of Miller, Missouri and Kyle Whittaker (Christy) of Marshfield, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Emily Massey, Hannah Rodden, Samantha Whittaker, Rachel Massey, Kale Whittaker, Ty Whittaker, and Kyla Whittaker; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great granddaughters. Jerry is also survived by two sisters, Jean May of Springfield, Missouri and Sue Jones of Springfield, Missouri; four sister-in laws remain, Irene Whittaker of Lebanon, Missouri, Dorma Whittaker of Republic, Missouri, Gwen Whittaker, Hereford, Texas and Donna Mitchell of Nixa, Missouri. Jerry is survived by many nieces, and nephews. Jerry will be missed by many co-workers and former students of College of the Ozarks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Doyle, Robert (Merle), and Leo Whittaker.
Jerry was a deacon at the Marshfield Freewill Baptist Church. He loved to sing and enjoyed fellowships with the people of the church, especially the youth. Jerry worked as a meat cutter for years and retired first from Dillon’s Grocery then College of the Ozarks. At College of the Ozarks he managed the Processing Plant and was responsible for creating the “Whittaker’s Pride” Summer Sausage. He loved the students of C of O and often thought of himself as a “matchmaker.” His family was very special to him and always thought they could do anything. Jerry was proud of each of them and if he could say anything to them it would be "Love ya sis" and "Love ya son."
Funeral services for Jerry will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.