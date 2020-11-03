JC Young, son of Charlie and Opal (Dalton) Young was born in Marshfield October 13, 1945 and passed away in Cox Hospital, Springfield, October 30, 2020, at the age of 75.
He was united in marriage with Jacqueline "Jackie" Milford. Jackie preceded him in death July 30, 2013. On August 15, 2015, JC was united in marriage with Rachel (Yoder) Scott.
For several years, JC worked for Marshfield Steel. Later, he became a CNA and worked for Webco Manor and Strafford Care Center. During his free time JC loved country music and played with the Webster County Hillbilly Band, in which he loved to entertain the residents at the care centers or anyone who would like to just sit back and hear them play. He raised rabbits and chickens, and always had a thriving garden. He could grow huge turnips, he has grown a pumpkin weighing in over 300 pounds and some of the best tomatoes Webster County could produce. You could find him often selling his vegetables in the Orscheln’s parking lot to the community.
JC and Rachel enjoyed keeping busy together and cut wood for other people, finding great satisfaction in doing what they could to help others. He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel, of the home; children: Paul, Kansas City, Missouri, Aaron, Nixa, Chris, Marshfield, Jeff Young ( Crystal), Marshfield and Amanda Genetti (Jimmy), Marshfield; stepchildren: Roy Scott, Jr (Cindy) Marshfield, Ruth Ann Aiken (David), Mary Lou Johns, Marshfield, Springfield, Sindy Fagan (Les), Springfield; Siblings: James (Artis), Niangua, Rickie (Jean), Niangua, and Nickie Young (Crystal), Niangua, Daisy Moss (Bob), Lebanon, Marjorie Schloetzer (Vernon), Kansas City, Kansas, Barbara Dinwiddie (David), Marshfield and Opal Lucille Hightower (Robert), Blue Springs; grandchildren: Wyatt Young, Chase Young and Ashley Young; stepgrandchildren, J.D Genetti, Cierrah Genetti, Blake West and Isaac West. JC was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Betty Dugan, Bill, Charles Ivan and Kenneth Young; and granddaughter, Patricia Young.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and left with the funeral home.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of masks and social distancing is highly suggested at the funeral home and for the services.
