Janice Kay (Reubell) McAnally was born on August 25, 1946 to Austin and Evelyn (Ervin) Reubell in Harrison, Arkansas. She went home to the Lord on December 4, 2020.
She gave her life to Christ as a young girl. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1964. That same year, she married David Alan McAnally and they had two children. Jan, as she was known to many, had worked at the Seymour Pharmacy and Ozark Correctional Center before she began her travels with Alan for his employment. They travelled through New Mexico, Arkansas, and Texas, living in Houston, Texas for many years. One of the highlights of her travels was visiting her son, David, and his family in Alaska while he was stationed there. When Alan retired, they returned home to Missouri and she resumed work at Ozark Correctional Center, from where she retired in 2015.
Jan loved having big Sunday and holiday dinners and being with her family. She was an excellent cook and hostess. She loved looking out her kitchen window and seeing her driveway filled with cars. She also enjoyed travelling with her children and grandchildren, Florida, Las Vegas, and Colorado. She enjoyed watching movies with Alan and Brady, talking with her grandchildren great grandchildren and texting with Teresa late into the night.
When she and Alan were travelling, their vacations consisted of their five grandchildren coming to stay with them for three weeks each summer, while living in a 5th wheel camper! There would be shopping, Six Flags, lots of swimming, and trips to the beach. Jan was the best daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. While she never splurged on herself, she was very generous with her time and money, paying for family vacations and caring for her great grandchildren.
Welcoming her into Heaven were her grandparents, Johnnie and Vickie Ervin, and Omer and Armitta "Mittie" Reubell, her parents, Austin and Evelyn Reubell, sister Sharon Lair, son David McAnally, fathers-in-law Joe McAnally and Bud Longston, mother-in-law Pauline Longston, and great granddaughter, Jaxsyn Mae Larimore, and many dear aunts and uncles.
Survivors include husband, Alan, of the home, daughter Teresa Lewis and John, daughter-in-law Tammy McAnally, sister Vickie Green and John, grandchildren Krystin Larimore and Tim, Britney Dickey and Aaron, Jessica Dunn and Nick, Kaity LeGault and Jeffery, and Kruz McAnally and Audrey, great grandchildren Chasey, Kaiden, Kamryn, Lexie, Jordyn, Brady, Landon, Layne, Ezra, Raelynn, Colt, and Weston, brothers-in-law Larry McAnally and Harold Lair, sisters-in-law Gail Jenkins and Dawn Jones, and aunts Helen Clavey and Charlotte Ervin, plus many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later time.
