James William Vance, Marshfield, was born June 30, 1943 in Marshfield, MO to Herman and Mary Arlene (Silkey) Vance. He departed this life on July 17, 2019 in his home at the age of 76.
James retired from the city of Marshfield after 38 years as street superintendent. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching his grandchildren play ball. He was a member of Timber Ridge Baptist Church. James was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, and friend.
James was preceded in death by his brothers, George Vance and Bill Vestal; his mother and stepfather, Mary Arlene and Joe Vestal; his father, Herman Vance; and his sister, Mary Bass.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Curtis Vance ( Kim), Marshfield, Kimberly Vance, Springfield, and Stefanie Fryman (Ray), Marshfield; brothers, Bob Vestal (Debbie), Niangua, Jack Vestal (Jean), Marshfield, and Randy Vestal, Marshfield; Sisters, Shirley McAdams (Harold), Iola, KS, Darlene Page, Conway, and Gladys Wheeler (Ron), Conway; sister-in-law, Patsy Vestal, Marshfield; grandchildren, Ryan, Erica, Shania, Tanner, Hunter, Hailey, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Conner, Carson, Bentley, Wylie and Ezekiel.
Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Haymes Chapel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.