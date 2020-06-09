James Richard Carter Jr., known by family and friends as Richard, was born on June 11, 1948, in West Plains, Missouri. He was freed from this life on June 2, 2020, at his beloved farm in Marshfield, Missouri. Richard was married to Mary Ann Carter (Ward) on April 20, 1968, and with her he shared more than five decades of life, love and deep compassion.
Together they unwaveringly raised and stood by their three accomplished children, James Richard Carter III, Jason Reed Carter and Jessica Renee Carter. Notably, Richard was blessed with 10 grandchildren ranging from 31 years of age to three years of age, Blake Daniel Brandell, Morgan Brandell, Tanner Lee Brandell, Jailey Reed Carter, Jason Reed Carter Jr. (Reed), Lexi Day, Jenna Reed Carter, Josie Reed Carter, Ulisse Francis Scarabello and Iside Frances Scarabello. Also, notably, he was tickled to have one great-grandchild, Beck Daniel Brandell. Richard was adored by his two daughters-in-law, Tammy Brandell-Carter and Heather Day, and he was admired by his son-in-law Alessandro Scarabello, an artist who captured his essence in paintings.
Richard served the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War. He was wounded in battle on Dec. 6, 1967, an event that would mark the rest of his life. He was a trained gunsmith, a meticulous marksman, a skilled carpenter and a fine craftsman. He stood out for his sharpness and deep curiosity towards the magic of nature, as well as the ingenuity of mankind. He held a spark inside that was captivating and uncontrollable. He was rich in humor, loved music and found joy in the simplicity of life. The words “Sweet Richard” tattooed on his arm were emblematic of the tenderness and kindness present in his purest self. Richard was a free spirit, and his wild energy was absolutely infectious to those who really knew him. He was deeply, truly and unconditionally loved by his family, and he enjoyed more than 50 years of continuous and heartfelt devotion from his wife, children and grandchildren. He openly and genuinely called his grandson Reed his best friend. A unique human being, the mark he left on the lives of those he touched will last for many years to come.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard Sr. (Dick) and Mildred Carter (Andrews). Richard is survived by his brother John Roger Carter, his wife Teresa and their children Zachary, Alissa and Joshua, and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by Bill and Juanita Ward, who embraced him as a son. He is survived by many members of the Ward family, who stood next to him lovingly in this life, including Paula and HG Bel, Sharon and Wayne Kays, Darlena Calton and Billy and Michelle Ward, along with their children and grandchildren. He is also preceded and survived in death by many more relatives and a lifetime of friends.
Richard was a member of Timber Ridge Baptist Church in Marshfield. He was baptized by the Rev. Wilburn Stewart (deceased) more than three decades ago.
Memorial services will be at a later date under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.