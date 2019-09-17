Jackie Newton Jones, Elkland, was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Springfield, Missouri, to Paul and Jerry (Rippee) Jones. He departed this life on Sept. 12, 2019, in Marshfield at the age of 71.
Jack graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1965. Jack had worked and retired as a rural mail carrier in Webster County. When he was very young he developed a passion for horses and was well known for his horsemanship. He always enjoyed working on the farm, cutting and baling hay, working cattle and cutting firewood.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Maggie Jones; and his brother, Grady Jones.
He is survived by his children, Spencer Jones (Melanie), Marshfield, Marci DeHart (Doug), Nixa, Angie Buckley (Rick), Republic, Courtney Boyd (Michael), Republic, and Autumn Jones (Jacob), Buffalo; and 14 grandchildren.
No services are planned at the request of Jack.
