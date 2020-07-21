On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Jack Seitz a loving father, son and brother, lost his long-term battle with cancer at the age of 47.
Jack was born on Dec. 31, 1972, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dale and Dolly Seitz. He received an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University in 2000 and his Master of Business Administration from Webster University in 2002. Jack enjoyed a long and successful career in the insurance industry prior to his cancer diagnosis.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, Dale Seitz, and by his grandparents, Welvin and Louise Dinwiddie and Jack and Irene Seitz. He is survived by his daughters, Ashton and Ellie, St. Louis, Missouri; his mother, Dolly Seitz, Nevada, Missouri; his siblings, Dale Seitz, Nevada, Missouri, Billy Seitz (Jill), Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Christy Vangaasbeek (Chad), Olathe, Kansas; one niece, Blakely Vangaasbeek; and two nephews, Noel Seitz and Gabriel Seitz.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Highway A in Marshfield, Missouri, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Jack.
