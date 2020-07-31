I've reached a monumental milestone in my life.
I'm engaged. My fiancé popped the question on the Fourth of July. When I told my parents, they jokingly said, "That's wonderful, but we’re going to have to congratulate Ian. He accomplished the impossible."
As funny as that sounds, it's true. The "M" word has always terrified me. Before, if anyone brought up marriage, I'd dodge the subject entirely or just not even respond. Now, I’m wearing a morganite ring on my left hand.
I've started researching different wedding styles online. I'm adding more colors, themes and designs to one of the Pinterest boards I created back in 2016. The advertisements on my Facebook news feed are bombarded with wedding venues, David's Bridal dresses and catering services.
This has been a huge growth journey for me, but it didn't happen overnight. I realize relationships require prayer, patience and God’s guidance. Patience isn't my strongest virtue, and it's hard to yield to God. However, it's totally worth it. He knew exactly the best fit for me. When I'm with Ian, I feel right at home, but challenged to step out of my comfort zone. He's kind, encouraging and a great listener. While I'm covering a news story or event, he'll send a positive text message, saying, "You've got this! Praying for you to have an awesome interview!"
It's refreshing to have someone in your corner. You definitely need human connections to survive this crazy world. I try showing my support to Ian, whether it's offering feedback on his projects or just sending him an encouraging Bible verse. We’ve known each other since college, but we never expected God to bring us here. It's a testimony to his faithfulness and our giving our desires to him.
Life's a journey, but it’s much more exciting when you've got someone to go through it with you. King Solomon was right when he said, "Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help, but someone who falls alone is in real trouble" (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).
Going into this, I know we're diving into something fresh and new. Marriage isn't a quick fix to all our problems and not for the faint of heart. Mom told me, "You go through life, but not alone. You experience it with someone else."
That's what makes this worthwhile for me. It's more about growth than living happily ever after. I'm excited to go on this adventure with Ian and see where God takes us. I'm ready for whatever comes next.
