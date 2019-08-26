Imogene Lowery, 74, Marshfield, was born April 23, 1945 in Hartville, MO to William and Dessie Kelley. She passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Marshfield Care Center.
Imogene had worked as a seamstress at H.D. Lee. She was of the Baptist faith. Before their health declined, Imogene and Robert loved to travel and gamble. She loved her family unconditionally. She loved her weekly visits with her granddaughter and great-grandsons. Though she had physical limitations, she would get on the floor and play with her great-grandsons.
Preceding her in death were her parents; grandson, Nathan Coffman; daughter, Pamela Hart; her loving companion, Robert Clines; sisters, Fern Shaver and Ida Buck; and brothers, George Kelly and Joseph Kelley.
She is survived by her children, Randall Coffman (Lisa), and Wendell Coffman, Marshfield; siblings Avis Carriger, Hartville, Betty Browitt (Jerry), Hartville, Dorothy Weaver, Marshfield, and Don Kelley, Hartville; granddaughters, Heather Allmon (Eric), Seymour, and Laura Wise (Kevin), Springfield; and two great grandchildren, Sherlock and Atticus Wise.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment will follow in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday in the funeral home.
