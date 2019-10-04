In my house, we have a lot of Legos. Like, two Lego-crazy kids’ worth of Legos. I recently dumped them all into two giant plastic bins, and they are full to the top and too heavy to move.
As I did so, I separated out the components of Minifigures. I filled a large mixing bowl with heads, arms, detached hands, leg units and accessories. These accessories are the fun part. Dozens and dozens of individual kits are intermingled now, so that ninja turtle shells and divers’ oxygen tanks and cowboy lassos and werewolf hair all rustle around together and present delicious possibilities.
You wouldn’t think a grown woman would enjoy creating her very own superheroes, but I do. The choice of accessories suggests the unique ability of the figure. I invented it character I call Snakehead, for instance, and she wears a princess gown and is bald with a snake on her head. She is fierce and dangerous, and I’m quite smitten with her.
I think my son made the coolest figure, though. He is called Mr. Trophy, and he has a large silver loving cup where his head would be. His superpower, my six-year-old son explained, is winning. Mr. Trophy can win any contest. He runs fast, swims hard, aims well. If he bothers to do a thing, he does it better than anyone.
I have a friend who writes comic books for Marvel, and I told him about Mr. Trophy. Marc thought the idea had wheels, and this was before I mentioned that the character is literally on wheels — my son made him a little Segway-type rig to get around on. We talked about the two kinds of superheroes that exist — the ones with extra-human sources of power, like mutants (Spider-Man) or aliens (Superman), and the ones who are regular people with unusual levels of smarts or ability, like Batman. Trophy Man falls somewhere in between. He just seems skilled and lucky, and perhaps a bit more competitive than most, since life doesn’t regularly offer up opportunities for trophies. This makes Trophy Man extra intriguing to me.
My son took issue with one of my creations, the gender-bending Batman Mermaid. He was fairly insistent that Batman needed to be a merman because Batman was a boy, but I reminded him that he was my creation and I made him just the way he was, mermaid tail and Batman mask merging into a powerful new creation. He was Batman Mermaid, regardless of any expectation to the contrary. My son referred to him a few times during our massive team of battles, and he used the proper name, Batman Mermaid, but he looked a little dubious each time. I reminded him bat Batman Mermaid is entitled to his own life, regardless of society's expectations. We all do.
It seems to me that creating super-capable figures from spare parts is a really useful visioning activity for a youngster. It compels us to consider every component and imagine how it contributes to the whole, and it gives us a whole new lens to think about strength and ability.
What are you made of, and what do you have on hand that you can use toward achieving your noble purpose? This is the key question, isn’t it? And imagining our creations as succeeding beyond our wildest dreams bolsters the idea that, whether through outside intervention or intrinsic special qualities, we ourselves might just find it in us to do the same.
