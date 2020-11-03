Howard Lee Peters, of Lockwood, MO, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Good Shepherd Community Care and Rehabilitation Facility at the age of 92.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Lockwood Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to view and pay their respects on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.