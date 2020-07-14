Howard Gault, 86, Marshfield, Missouri was born Nov. 3, 1933, to James and Ozell (Bryant) Gault in Fayetteville, Tennessee, and departed this life June 30, 2020, with his loving wife, June, by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ozell Gault; his son, Robert Gault; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Rearick; a brother and a sister.
Howard is survived by his loving wife, June, of 61 years; daughter, Kelly Sparkman and husband, James of Republic, Missouri; daughter in law, Judy Gault-Keeth of Marshfield, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Joshua Gault, Elizabeth Gault-Maddux (Justin), Steven Sparkman, Matthew Sparkman (Georgia), Hannah Sparkman (Jordan), Derek Brinkman (Amberlee) and Lyndsey Johnston (Zach); Kimberly Reid, mother of grandchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth; a sister, Betty Casteel of Tennessee; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and very special friends, Jim and Cindy Hamilton. A special “Thank you” to all the neighbors on South Elm Road.
Howard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Howard was united in marriage to June Rearick on Oct. 18, 1958, and to this union two children were born. They moved to Harvey, Illinois, after their marriage. Howard worked in a steel plant as a welder. They moved the family to Niangua, Missouri, in 1968 where he farmed until going to work as a guard at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Missouri, from 1984 to 1999, when he retired. Howard enjoyed woodworking, building beautiful furniture for his family. He also enjoyed Cardinals baseball and gardening.
Funeral services are pending at this time due to COVID-19 and will be announced by Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri.
