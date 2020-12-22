Helen Viola Jackson, 101, Marshfield, Missouri, was born August 3, 1919 to James W. and Thursa A. (Shelby) Jackson in Niangua, Missouri, and departed this life December 16, 2020 at Webco Manor, Marshfield, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, four sisters and five brothers.
Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Helen grew up in the Niangua, Missouri area and went to Niangua School through 8th grade. She received an honorary high school diploma from Niangua High School Class of 1937 at the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival. Helen was a charter member of the Elkland Independent Methodist Church, Elkland, Missouri. She was also a charter member of the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival Auxiliary. Helen was a lifetime member of the Webster County Historical Society and volunteered at the Webster County Museum as long as her health permitted. She was also a longtime active member of the Harry S. Truman Democratic Club and served as the vice chairman of the Webster County Democrat Central Committee for many years. Helen was a devoted Rebekah's Lodge member for many years. Helen will certainly be missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services for Helen V. Jackson were held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. No visitation was held due to Covid 19. Memorial donations may be made to The Cherry Blossom Festival Auxiliary of Marshfield or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
