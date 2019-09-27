Harvest Days hit the Marshfield square this past weekend, as it does every year at this time, and once again, what a lovely event it was.
The beauty of Harvest Days, held Friday and Saturday, is its old-fashioned, country simplicity. Food and craft vendors surround the square, and there is music on the courthouse steps, as well as some fun activities (punkin chunkin’, a fall dessert contest) to keep things lively.
When nothing else is on the schedule, you can buy some hand-churned ice cream from an Amish vendor and settle right in to listen and look. The place is decorated with pumpkins, gourds and baskets of mums, and it just sort of feels like fall -- just in time for the actual autumnal equinox, which occurred Monday. The season of pumpkin spice and warm colors is officially upon us
This here, we at The Mail joined in on the fun with a booth that allowed us to mix and mingle and gently eavesdrop, as we love to do. We offered discounted subscriptions and gave away free issues of the paper featuring our coverage of the dedication ceremony for Patriot Park. That was a feel-good event in a feel-good setting in a city that, let's be honest, feels really good about this time of year. It’s incomparably satisfying to come together with neighbors and just shoot the breeze on one of the last days of summer.
Dale Hartwell puts the event together every year, and it was fun to see him moving quietly around the scene, just making sure everything was working out while enjoying the company of vendors and festival-goers. My six-year-old son and I were there at the end of the event Saturday, and Dale approached us with a small pumpkin in hand.
"Do you want a pumpkin?" he asked my son, who broke into a gap-toothed smile at the prospect of gourd ownership. He nodded shyly and reached for it, and Dale held tightly to it and gave it a jiggle rather than relinquishing it.
He did this a few times, and in seconds my son had collapsed into giggles. He won the pumpkin in the end, and Dale walked off to make another youngster’s day. I wish you could have seen two little girls running across the lawn in their Amish pinafores, each clutching a pumpkin to her chest. It was harvest time in the country, summed up in one beautiful image.
Harvest used to have greater impact on people. Farmers still work hard to get crops in, but the rest of us see little interruption in the products that are available at our grocery store, and the rhythms of planting and harvest are mostly lost on the average city dweller. Our appreciation for a little clove, cinnamon and nutmeg stirred into our coffee this time of year becomes shorthand for all that harvest time used to mean. Something in us wants to experience these ancient rhythms, and Harvest Days gives us a satisfying taste.
Thanks, Dale and company, for another delightful event to remind us of our roots.
