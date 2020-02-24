On Saturday morning, to avoid any news programs of the day, I flipped around to find another channel to watch on TV. I had no plans to sit down and watch TV but wanted some "background noise." My wife is out of town, and the quiet was deafening.
I happened on to National Geographic's airing of a show about the events of 9/11. I checked the channel guide and there were a steady stream of 9/11 programs for the next several hours. I read the segment descriptions and found myself drawn to the programming, not wanting to turn away.
As I listened and watched, I relived the many stages of horror that unfolded that day. We all remember news accounts and documentaries of the planning and execution of the attack, the air traffic controllers floundering in the confusion and trying to make sense of it all, the desperate conversations between the planes’ crews and their ground operations, the final and gut-wrenching conversations the doomed passengers had with their loved ones on the air phones and that final moment of impact. The numbness from that day returned as if were just now happening.
Video reminded me of the resolute eyes of New York Fire Department firefighters, so courageous and selfless, marshaling through the crowds and climbing the towers, unknowingly to their demise. It stopped me cold. Oh, those eyes.
The plight of United Airlines Flight 93 and its passengers who gallantly “fought their final fight” to save the nation from more devastation riveted me again. I felt the deepest pride for all of these heroes — unselfish, determined and valiant.
I fell deeply into my memories of that day in 2001— the shock, helplessness and stunning horror. I was momentarily lifted away from today’s serious issues and divisions that our nation faces. It felt like an out-of-body experience. I felt the unswerving sense of national unity re-emerge that all Americans felt that day. We were truly united. I felt like an American — only an American. Not a Democrat. Not a Republican. Not a Catholic. Not a Protestant. Not a Muslim. Not a Jew. Not an agnostic nor an atheist. It was a fleeting retreat to a moment of a united, national purpose that all Americans felt on 9/11. It felt good.
Then I came out of that reflective moment. Slowly the darkness of today's national dialogue, the division, the hate, the deceit, the fear and loss of proportion and civic balance began to creep back in. The contrasting feelings made me shake my head and ask myself, "What has happened to us?" Do we need another 9/11 or a Pearl Harbor to be united again? Is that it?
I don't know what will reverse the national scorn, doubt and contempt of today. I wish I did. I do not know if a lasting reconciliation is even possible anymore. I hope it is.
I do believe regaining national unity is something worth pondering by all of us, though. For in that moment of my escape to the national unity on Sept. 11, it really felt good to be a citizen.
