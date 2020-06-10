To the citizens of Marshfield:
I have debated with myself about what I might say in a final letter to the community as its mayor. Would I talk about all the things currently happening in Marshfield that are very positive and serve as the groundwork for future development, or about all the things I wish had been approached differently or had been accomplished for the people of Marshfield? Would I just say “Thanks” to all of the folks who have come alongside my administration during the past six years with great ideas, involvement, and offers of help, or “No thanks” to the few naysayers whose negative perspective is dwarfed only by their failure to get involved to try to make a difference? The challenge is that I don’t really have anything to say to the latter, and there are simply not enough words to express my gratitude for the former.
Still, I feel it important to make the attempt to express my appreciation, and so … thank you to all the incredible city staff that have always worked to make our city one of the best in Missouri. You do your jobs professionally, and with passion. You always have the community’s best interest at heart, and you always work to make the ideas of their elected officials a reality. I won’t mention one name over another, because it is the team that you have become that makes it all work. You are special people who do your work under a microscope, with much criticism, and yet you keep on smiling. You are the reason our city is doing so well, and you are the reason Marshfield will continue to show leadership to all the communities in our area. It would be pretty doggone difficult to mess up being mayor with the staff that the city currently has. I have been blessed.
Thank you to all who have served on the Marshfield Board of Aldermen. It is a thankless job with great responsibility. We have worked together on almost every issue in the past six years, and on the couple that have divided us, I look to my own failures and realize there are things I could have done better. All members of the board have been a force that has helped to shape the very bright future of Marshfield, as well as my personal growth as a leader. I pray for God’s direction to be your guiding force as you wrestle with future issues, and for a cohesive and productive relationship in Marshfield’s next administration.
To every committee member since 2014, thank you. You have given countless hours and effort to help guide Marshfield. You are the reason for the great quality of life we experience in Marshfield. All of you have served at my request, and I hope you will continue to serve in my absence. You have always been willing to bring your own views forward and submit to the consensus for direction. You have never failed to come through. You were willing to serve simply because you were asked. That is the highest form of volunteerism and compassion. You will succeed in moving our community in a positive direction because you are willing to put involvement and action behind your words. Our community owes you gratitude, and I personally owe you my thanks, because without you, anything I would consider a positive achievement would not have been possible.
To all the government leaders that have worked to be partners with the City of Marshfield, thank you. Our relationship has been the catalyst for millions of dollars of improved infrastructure and quality-of-life projects. Hats off to Missouri Senator Mike Cunningham, previous Representative Lyndall Fraker, Representative John Black, County Clerk Stan Whitehurst, Presiding Commissioner Paul Ipock, Commissioners Randy Owens and Dale Fraker, Sheriff Roye Cole, and many others for the difficult job you do, and for helping make Marshfield a quality place to live. I never imagined myself working alongside people of your caliber and position, but I have grown personally from the experience.
Thank you GRO Marshfield and all who have participated in the economic advancement of Marshfield. I am especially delighted to see the Marshfield Community Foundation, Marshfield Schools, Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, Marshfield Development League and the City of Marshfield all sitting on the Board of Directors of this organization, and there is no doubt that our community will benefit greatly from your continued partnership and loyalty to the growth plan.
Thank you to all the contractors, engineers, consultants and vendors that have partnered with our city to meet the high expectations of the Marshfield community. I have enjoyed working with each of you. I am especially grateful to Francine Pratt for her work on capturing our community’s vision, Kristi Beattie for her work on the new Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center and future Activity Complex in the new Patriot Park, Steve Prange for his work on the new Interstate 44 Interchange and several other large projects, Scott Knight for his work on the major upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Marshfield City Water Service, Scott Hansen for his work on our Community Growth Plan, and Joe Kinder for his financial guidance. The list of companies and people that have helped move our city forward is very long, but these I have mentioned have taken personal interest, above and beyond their official role. Thank you to all.
I don’t know how it plays out for a media organization to be thanked by a mayor, but I feel like our own Marshfield Mail has partnered with our community to be the watchdog on city efforts in a very positive way. I am personally grateful to the former editor Scott Kerber, and to current editor Karen Craigo, for always being on the side of Marshfield, holding the city accountable, and being a positive force. Our city is a better place because of the work of The Marshfield Mail. Thank you.
Though I mentioned city staff in the beginning, I want to take this opportunity to offer my personal thanks to Sam Rost (acting city administrator, former operations director), John Benson (former city administrator), Karen Rost (city clerk), Monica Robinson (city financial director), Julie Reike (city collector), Michael Taylor (city fire chief and emergency management officer), Linda Lott (former city attorney, current municipal judge), Chuck Replogle (former city attorney) and Doug Fannen (police chief). I could not have asked for a better group of people to work with. I count each of you as my friend, and I know that ideas are just ideas unless someone does the work. Thank you for doing the work, and always coming through for the community in which you live and love.
Thank you, Marshfieldians, for allowing me the experience of serving as mayor for the past six years. You have always been good to me. You have always been faithful and trusting. You are responsible for every project the city will see completed this year and next. You have always made the right choices at the polls and have shown a willingness to get involved. The city logo has a tagline that reads “Building Community Together,” and you have made that tagline a reality. We have been working together to build our community, and so I say thank you, Marshfield, for your trust and your support.
I am especially thankful for my family, friends and church family at Marshfield Assembly of God. My time as mayor has been both the most rewarding and tragic time in my life. I have been blessed by so many in my service as mayor, but the loss of my wife and the mother of my children, Virginia Williams, will forever be connected to my tenure. I know she is in the Lord’s hands, and so I rejoice in her eternal condition, and I have an incredible support group with my wife Audrey, my children, my friends and my church family, who have helped me push through. I am forever grateful.
Finally, and unquestionably the most important, I give all thanks, honor and glory to my savior and lord, Jesus Christ. I have tried to be obedient in my service, though I fail often. I have tried to seek his guidance, though I sometimes feel that I cannot hear him. I have tried to place his ways before my own, though my own seem to win out many times. I am thankful that I serve the one true God who loves me and cares for me regardless of my failures. There is nothing I can do to impress him, and nothing I can do to surprise him. He knows who I am, and he loves me anyway. Thank you, Lord!
To our next mayor, Natalie McNish, I support you in all you do. I know you will continue leading our community forward, and I vow to hold you and our city leadership up in prayer. Thank you for your willingness to serve.
Faithfully submitted,
Robert Williams
Outgoing mayor of Marshfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.