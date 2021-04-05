Beginning April 5 Robert Williams and his wife, Audrey will be hosting Griefshare meetings for anyone in the community that is coping with the loss of a loved one. The program was utilized by several when it started last year and the Griefshare program has proven to be very helpful to many.
“Both Audrey and I were widowed after lengthy marriages with our first spouse. We will never say we understand what another is going through, but we do have a shared experience,” Williams said. “God has used our experience to guide us to try to help others.”
The meetings are held at Marshfield Assemby of God each Monday at 6 p.m. starting on April 5th and continues through June.
“Feel free to private message me if you would like to attend,” he said. “There is a book that costs $25, but we will never turn down a person that cannot pay.”
If you are working through the death of someone close, this is a local option for beginning down the path of healing.
