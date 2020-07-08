Gregory Dale Bass, 43, Springfield, was born Sept. 16, 1976, in Springfield, Missouri. He passed away on June 26, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Greg loved his family more than anything. He had a huge heart, was never judgmental, and was full of life and orneriness. He is missed terribly.
He is survived by his children, David Smothers and Tiffany Bass; his father and stepmother, Dale and Jeanne Bass; his mother, Deborah March; siblings, Stephanie March-Hopkins, Gary Urtado, Amanda Reiter and Crystal Hall; grandfather, Guy Bass Jr.; his beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews, too many to count.
Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.