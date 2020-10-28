Grace Alice Rader, 97, departed this life for her heavenly home October 13, 2020.
Grace Alice Davis was born on February 9, 1923 to Levi and Pauline (Evans) Davis in Marshfield, Missouri.
She was married to Lester Ferrier in 1939 and to this union five girls and one boy were born: Paula, Carolyn, Janet, Peggy, Randy, and Regina. Grace spent the early years on the farm working alongside Lester, caring for and raising their children. She spent lots of time sewing for her girls and cooking for the family as well as for farm hands. Lester and Grace were preceded in death by their daughter, Paula in 1964 and Lester passed away in 1979. She had time on her hands and in 1980 she opened the Grace Bible and Book Store in Marshfield.
In the fall of 1985 she was united in marriage to Luther Rader. She loved his family as her own and they remained close until her death. Luther and Grace enjoyed traveling to many places and spent their winters in south Texas fishing and enjoying activities with their many friends. Luther passed away in 2008. Grace spent her last years living with and being lovingly cared for by her daughter, Peggy.
Grace enjoyed working with her hands and made quilts, afghans, and embroidered tea towels for her children and grandchildren. She made hundreds of crocheted lap robes and donated them to local nursing homes. She loved to read Christian fiction books and it eventually became difficult to find a book she hadn’t already read in the Marshfield library and later Marionville and Purdy libraries.
Grace was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marshfield.
She was survived by her children: Carolyn Clair, Janet (Gary) Dill, Peggy Snider, Randy (Tonya) Ferrier, Regina (Danny) Bohannon, and Darel (Louise) Oberbeck; Luther’s children: Bob (Linda) Rader and Sam (Barbara) Rader; 29 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren, 22 great great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Grace was a great encouragement to others and showed her love to her family and to her extended family as well. She will be missed very much by everyone who knew and loved her.
Graveside services for Grace Alice Rader will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Graham Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Graham Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.