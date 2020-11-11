Gerald Sharp, son of James Hillary and Mollie (Johnson) Sharp was born in Winfield, Kansas on September 28, 1924 and passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 27, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.
He was united in marriage to JoAnna Atteberry on October 9, 1948 in Elkland, Missouri and they spent 70 years together.
He was proceeded in death by his wife JoAnn; his parents, Hillary and Mollie Sharp; two sons, David and Bobby Sharp; great granddaughter Charlotte Sharp; three sisters, Mildred Cross, Mabel Kehoe and his twin sister, Geraldine McCarty, who he loved dearly; and three brothers, Archie, Cebarn and Cecil Sharp.
Gerald was a WWII veteran and entered the United States Navy in 1943. He served proudly as a U.S. Navy Seabee, serving on numerous ships. On June 7th, 1944 he was ordered and willingly entered into the battle of securing Normandy Beach, France after the initial invasion on June 6th. During his time in the Navy, he was honored with several citations including, Stars for Philippine Liberation, Asiatic Pacific, European, Africa, Middle Eastern and Victory ribbons.
Gerald was a professional painter by trade and took great pride in his work. He also enjoyed fishing, playing golf and working on his farm at Elkland. But what he liked more than anything was his visits with family and friends. He loved it when his grandkids, special nephew, Don and wife Sheryl McCarty and his golfing buddy, Larry and wife Cecilia McCorkel would come to see him.
Gerald is survived by his son, Jerry Sharp and wife Carol; daughter, Jan Clair and husband, Randy; and daughter, Kathryn Sharp; grandchildren, Jenni Hull, Chris Sharp, Sarah Austin, Holli Siccama, Casey Sharp, Eric Sharp, Jerry Sharp, Jr., Arihanna Whitlock, Amanda Princivalli, Jake Hyder, Gene Hyder, and Kent Hyder; 32 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Because one of the highlights of Gerald’s life was his trip to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flights of the Ozarks, we ask in lieu of flowers that all memorial donations be made to the Honor Flights of the Ozarks in memory of Gerald.
The family would like to say a special “Thank you” to Season’s Hospice for all their special care, love and attention. We are truly grateful for you.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mallard Cemetery, Fair Grove, Missouri. Chaplin Bill Niebuhr will be officiating and special music will be performed by Randy Clair, Carolyn Preston, Dee Hoffman and Josh Gilbert.
