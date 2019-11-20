George Thomas Ballard, 86, Springfield, Missouri was born on December 28, 1932 in Willow Springs, Missouri and passed November 14, 2019 in Hopedale Cottage, Ozark, Missouri.
Beloved husband of the late Daisy Caroline Ballard; loving son of the late Graydon and Martha Lee Ballard; dear brother of the late Dr. Graydon (Anna Mae) Ballard and Sally Ballard.
George is survived by son Donald Wardlaw; grandson William Wardlaw (Jennifer); great grandson Miles; and cousins Francese Barbee; Donna Strothkamp and husband Pat and their families. Dear uncle to Mary Becker, Rebecca Ballard, Graydon Ballard and Ann Ballard. Dear friend to many, especially Helen Hunt a close friend for many years. As well as a host of family and friends.
George was a graduate of Willow Springs High School in 1951. After serving in the U. S. Navy for 4 years, he attended Southern Missouri State received a B.A. in education, earned his MED from Drury. While at SMS George played center for the football Bears and was drafted by the Chicago Bears.
For 30 years George worked for Marshfield High School as a Physical Education and Health teacher, Guidance Counselor and Principal. He loved being a counselor and assisting with coaching the football team.
George will be remembered for his outgoing personality and great sense humor.
Celebration of Life Visitation for George Thomas Ballard will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marshfield Football Program or Donor's Choice and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
