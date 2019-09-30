George Robert Cantrell, 56, of Fordland, MO, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born July 23, 1963, in Springfield, MO, to Thomas and Clella Cantrell.
George enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, and taking photographs of animals and scenery. George worked as a custodian at Logan-Rogersville Middle School for 18 years. He was quite ornery and loved to pull pranks on family, friends, and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
George is survived by his son, Larry Dayton; daughter, Rebecca Kinder; grandchildren, Katie Holt, Kenley Holt, Kalisa Holt, Tanner Erdman, Jessica Sloman and Shantel Kinder; siblings, Wanda Bateman and husband David, Thomas Cantrell and Philp Cantrell and wife Cindy; aunt, Juanita Hicks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. George will also be remembered by the many students, staff and co-workers at Logan-Rogersville Middle School.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM, with services following at 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Henderson Baptist Church, 121 State Hwy D, Rogersville, MO, 65742. Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to Care to Learn.
