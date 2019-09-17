Francis Bernard Radtke, Marshfield, was born May 15, 1932, in Lombard, Illinois, to John and Mary (O’Leary) Radtke. He passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, in Webco Manor at the age of 87.
Francis had worked for State Farm Insurance Company as a claims adjuster. He was of the Catholic faith. Francis had served in the United States Air Force.
Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Radtke; children, Sharon Griffith, Ellenton, Florida, Allen Radtke, Gulfport, Mississippi, and William Radtke, Walton, New York; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
