Faye Leone Ballard, daughter of Charles Luther and Mearl May (Stewart) Coats, was born on September 23, 1926, in South Galloway, Missouri and passed away in Rogersville, Missouri on January 24, 2020 at the age of 93.
On November 18, 1944, Faye was united in marriage with Athol Ballard and to this union three children were born. Faye and Athol spent 62 years together. Athol preceded her in death on May 28, 2007.
For several years Faye enjoyed teaching in the Springfield R-12 School District. She taught 4th grade at Robberson Elementary and retired from Shaddy Dell Elementary. She was a member of Marshfield First Baptist Church and formerly Boulevard Baptist Church of Springfield.
She is survived by children: Janice and Pat Volk, of Sequim, Washington, Charlie and Darlene Ballard, of Marshfield, and Anita and Bob Wise, of Coalmont, Tennessee; grandchildren: Jennie, Carrie, Michael, Chris, Ben and Amy; and great-grandchildren: Lukas, Emily, Matthew, A.J., Daniel, and Liliana. Faye was also preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters Dorothy and Clessie.
Graveside services were at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 27, 2020, in the Spokane Cemetery, Spokane, Missouri, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons and left with the funeral home.
