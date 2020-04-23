On Monday, the Webster County Fair Board voted to cancel most aspects of this summer's Webster County Fair in Marshfield.
The fair’s signature events — including the rodeo, livestock shows, showcase exhibits — are canceled, according to Bill Roberts, manager of the Webster County Fair.
"It's a yearlong process to organize a fair," said Robert. "We have so many uncertainties right now with all that's going on. By not knowing, there are things like our catalog, ad sales and sponsor sales that we just can't get done in that period of time."
With the present economy and restrictions on large gatherings, Roberts said that contributes to other concerns, as far as participation in fair events or if they're even allowed to even host them.
"This year, the demolition derby was scheduled for Saturday, July 4, but I just don't know what people are saying about making derby cars," said Roberts. "When we look around, livestock shows are being canceled. Those are cattle that would show and continue onto our fair."
Because of school closures, Roberts said agriculture mechanics projects wouldn't be completed in time by FFA students. He noted other counties they know around the area have canceled their rodeos, along with their tractor pulls.
"We learned that one of the Mason groups that helps with our truck and tractor pull are canceling their event, so I don't know about contestants," said Roberts. "Then you have the concerns about ordering food ahead of time and I don't know what the response of people is going to be once we open. In our present climate, we don't know if they will respond or will they stay home."
The fair board is currently planning a truck and tractor pull on Saturday night (July 4), to coordinate with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce's fireworks display, which they do during the Fourth of July celebration.
"We still want to leave options open for a community event since we know so many people enjoy attending the fair," said Roberts. "Kevin Cantrell, our fair board president, is talking to the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce more about that."
Kyle Whittaker organizes the livestock shows in the Webster County Fair. While he wasn't able to attend the Monday meeting, he said he was disappointed by the news.
"It is a longstanding tradition for the community," said Whittaker. "Hopefully, other Fourth of July celebrations will be able to move forward as normal (parade). This situation has definitely changed a lot of aspects of everyday life. It would appear the fair has fallen victim to COVID-19, as well."
There was some confusion about the cancelation when it was announced in a brief announcement by The Mail after Roberts and Whittaker both confirmed the news. Kevin Cantrell reached out to The Mail to say that the board is hoping to salvage some part of the fair.
“We don’t know what the big group regulations are going to be,” Cantrell said. “We had to cancel it because of the fair book.”
The fair book is where the board announces its competitive categories, including livestock, home arts and more.
“We are going to meet June 1 and maybe we can pull out a Saturday or Sunday night fair,” Cantrell said. “I don’t want to answer a bunch of questions about it now.”
If some aspects of a fair are offered, they would be presented on July 3 and 4.
“We don’t know. Our hands are tied. We don’t know what we can do right now,” Cantrell said. “I didn’t know Bill was going to release it yet.”
Cantrell clarified at animal exhibits, the rodeo and the demolition derby are all off.
