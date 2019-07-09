Elbert Leon (Wallace) Cannon, 70, Niangua, Missouri, was born Sept. 13, 1948, at the Niangua Hospital, Niangua, Missouri, and went to meet his Lord on Saturday, July, 6, 2019, at 10 p.m. at Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri.
He lived the majority of his life in Webster County, Missouri. Elbert was united in marriage to Lois Jean Forgey on June 29, 1968, at Warden’s Chapel in Conway, Missouri. Elbert proudly served his country for four years in the Air Force as a sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was a jet engine mechanic in Okinawa, Japan, and at the Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. Elbert and Jean purchased a farm in Webster County, Missouri, in 1973. They spent many happy years there raising their two sons, Michael A. Cannon and Robert A. Cannon. Elbert also served the Niangua Public School System as a maintenance man for 11 years before retiring in 2013. Elbert was a member of Osage Baptist Church and served the church as a deacon.
Elbert was preceded in death by his father, Billie Joe Cannon; his grandparents, Bill and Letha Dry; his uncle, Charley Dry; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lois and Doyle Forgey.
He is survived by his wife Lois Jean; two sons, Michael A. Cannon and wife, Stephanie, and Robert A. Cannon and wife, Miranda; a granddaughter, Alyssa Cannon Moon and husband, Nate; grandsons, William and Johnathan Cannon; nephew, Kyle Gannaway, and wife, Thera, and their three children, Makenzie, Kaden and Kolten; two brothers-in-law, Larry Forgey and wife, Dawn, and Doyle Forgey and wife, Diana; sister-in-law, Vickey Gannaway; as well as a host of friends and family.
Elbert was a good friend to many and will certainly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral services for Elbert Leon Cannon will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mathis Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Mathis Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
