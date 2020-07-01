Elaine Hargus Nye was born Feb. 4, 1938, and passed away June 16, 2020, in Sacramento, California. She was formerly of Marshfield, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Jessie (Clift) Hargus; her son, John Fisher; and her brother, Donald Hargus.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Bernstein and Karen Costeines; six grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Erin, Jami Ann, Nicholas and Jorden; four sisters, Thursa MacLean (Greg), Marian Spaulding, Emma Lewis (Larry) and Martha McCardle (Roger); a special cousin, Mildred Erb; and several loving nieces and nephews, who called her "Auntie Elaine."
Our love and appreciation for the wonderful care given by Martha and Roger McCardle to Elaine during her illness with Alzheimer’s. We hope and pray a cure will be found soon for this disease. Elaine's father, Lloyd Hargus, taught in one-room schoolhouses in Webster County. Her grandfather, Rev. Marion B. Clift, was pastor of Black Oak Baptist Church near Marshfield. Her great-great-grandfather, Thomas Hargus, fought in the Civil War battle in Springfield area and is buried in the National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California, at a later date.
