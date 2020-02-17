Edwina Ragsdale, daughter of David and Eula (Yates) Rost, was born March 31, 1940 near Marshfield. She passed away at 10:07 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Marshfield Care Center after a long and courageous battle against cancer, at the age of 79.
Edwina began dating the love of her life, Phillip Ragsdale, at age 16 and they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Christian Church where she served as secretary/treasurer for Sunday School for many years.
Edwina was a skilled homemaker and professional grandma who helped provide for her family by her hard work. She and Phillip raised Limousine cattle and big, bountiful gardens that fed both family and friends. She sewed clothes for her young family and enjoyed the beauty and precision of quilting. She supported Phillip in his long career with Webster Electric and enjoyed the opportunities for new friends and travel the company provided. She loved to fish, even if tucked into the small family boat on a cold winter morning. She and Phillip sparked an early love of travel in each of their children by taking long family vacations. Edwina and Phillip enjoyed 3 trips to Alaska and celebrated Phillip’s retirement in 2009 by treating the entire family to an Alaskan cruise.
Edwina’s heart was with her family. She always had time to visit or watch grandkids play with the toys scattered throughout her home. She loved to cook and host family holidays for all who could stop in. Edwina provided a steadfast foundation of love and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, David Rost, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip; her children and their spouses, Loren and Layne Ragsdale, Harrison, AR, Marla and Blaise Koch, Harrison, AR, and Darrell and Amy Ragsdale, Seymour; one brother, Tom Rost and his wife Robin, Marshfield; one sister, Doris McFarland and her husband Gary, Marshfield; six grandchildren, Anthony and Jessica Ragsdale, Ashley and Arledi Jones, Karen Ragsdale, Bryan Koch, Landon Koch and his fiancée McKenzie Rupp, and David Ragsdale; four great-grandchildren, Madison Ragsdale, Nathan Ragsdale, Layla Ragsdale and Azuriyah Jones; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment will follow in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Ebenezer Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
