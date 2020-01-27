Edna “Allene" Bozman, Marshfield, was born December 23, 1955 in Des Moines, IA to Alfred and Edna (Grinder) Berringer. She departed this life on January 22, 2020 in her home at the age of 64.
Allene was a homemaker, and was a member of the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Eddie Lee Bozman; and her brothers and sisters.
Allene is survived by her husband, Ronnie, of the home; sons, Dustin Bozman and Donald Bozman, Marshfield; brother, Alfred Junior Berringer, IA; sisters, Joan Berringer, IA, Jean Berringer, CO, and Dorothy Berringer, AR; grandchildren, Ryler Bozman and Kipton Bozman; mother-in-law, Janice Brake, Marshfield; brother-in-law, David Brake, Marshfield; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 the Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m. Thursday in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
