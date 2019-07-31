Edith Anna Fye

At 32, this feisty German lady came to America after losing her husband, Leo (an Army Purple Heart recipient), in 1960.
She overcame language barriers, living in a new country raising her two-year-old alone. She embraced her life, she talked to everyone and shared stories about Germany and she cooked fabulous food: cheesecake, goulash and rouladen were the favorites! She enjoyed bingo, casinos and her friends.
She was passionate about animals especially her doggies. She had a green thumb and raised beautiful African violets. She valued her family and loved them deeply. She will be missed, never forgotten and always loved by three generations she left behind: her daughters, Aileen and Donna Stewart; and her grandson, James Smith, his wife, Lena, and their five children: Jaisaan, Jewell, Malosi, Manaia and Vincent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.