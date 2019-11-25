Donna Jo Hannah, Seymour, daughter of Donald Alexander and Floretta (Terry) Alexander, was born December 12, 1959 in Marshfield. She passed away November 19, 2019 in Cox Hospital, Springfield at the age of 59.
Donna was the long-time Webster County Public Administrator, serving for sixteen years. At one time, she was serving 125 clients. Many of them continued to call and seek her guidance after she left office. She always put the needs of others before her own, with her own tender kindness. Donna was a member of the Seymour First Baptist Church, where she was very active, singing in nursing homes with a church group and bringing joy to others. She was a former member of the Southern Webster County Fire Department. The family will miss her laughter, enjoyment of life, and travelling with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Carole Maples and Curtis Alexander.
Survivors include her husband Steve; sister, Janet Alexander, Marshfield; brother, Randy Alexander (Victoria), Marshfield; Christopher Haywood, who was like a son whom she helped raise; her beloved dog, Romeo; lifelong friend, Jennifer Haywood Sampson; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the High Prairie Cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation was from 6-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s or the High Prairie Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
