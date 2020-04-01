Donna Jean Thomas, 76, Marshfield, Missouri, was born May 21, 1943, to Emmitt Haskell and Esther Mae (Dixon) Alexander in Webster County, Missouri, and departed this life March 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt and Esther Alexander.
Donna is survived by four children, Jonathan, Evelina, Christopher and Harvey; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jay and Rick Alexander; and one sister, Carol Ingham; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Donna was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Webco Manor for many years. She enjoyed her family so very much. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cremation was entrusted to Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. For those wanting to pay their respects, the memorial book will be available for signing 1 to 4 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marshfield Senior Citizens Center. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
