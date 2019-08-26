Donna Gayle Wilson Mackey, Marshfield, daughter of Carl and Mary Lou Wilson was born on December 1, 1961 in Marshfield, MO and passed away on August 22, 2019 at her home.
She attended Niangua High School and graduated from Southwest Missouri State University. She worked in childcare for 38 years as a teacher and administrator. Donna came to know the Lord when she was a child and was called to work with children as a youth. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marshfield, MO.
Survivors include: Her mother Mary Lou Wilson of Marshfield, MO/ LaFeria, TX, brother Leslie Wilson (Tracy), Grandview MO, sisters Linda Palmer (Jerry), Lawson MO, Carol Kolander, Marshfield, MO, Debra Laird (Mark), Ft. Worth TX. 9 nieces and nephews: Eric Hunt (Suzanne), Clint Hunt (Casey), David Palmer, Blaine Laird, Kenneth Wilson (Courtney), Camille Wilson, Austin Cariker, Jackson Hunt and many other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Carl Wilson, grandparents Lester & Noi Wilson, Frank and Joyce Price, niece, Valerie Palmer Hart and brothers in law, Ronnie Hunt and Dave Kolander.
Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to 1st Kids.
