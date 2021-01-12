Donna B. (Davis) Reese, 81, Marshfield, MO, daughter of Donald and Bertha E. (Roberson) Davis was born February 25, 1939, and departed this life for her heavenly home on January 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO.
Donna was united in marriage to Jimmie Reese on September 15, 1956 and to this union three children where born.
Donna worked for the Marshfield R-1 Schools as a cook for many years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Don and Bertha Davis; daughter, Belinda Kaye Smith; brother, James T. Davis; son in-law, Kevin Richhart.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of the home, two daughters, Elizabeth Richhart, Marshfield and Twyla Kennemer and husband John, Conway; son in-law, Steve Smith, Marshfield; grandchildren, Brian Smith and wife Brittany, Michael Smith and wife Jodee, Abby Elkins and husband Joey, Ashley Kennemer and husband Chris Mcdowell; six great grandchildren, Shelby, Norah, Leo, Kaylee, Drew and Kenadee; two great-great grandchildren, Delilah and Lola; three nephews; Josh and Justin Davis and Chris Bryant; sister in-law, Patty Carpenter and husband Bob; cousin, Stella Dunavin and husband Ronnie, and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Donna B. Reese will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at I.W. Rader Lutheran Cemetery, Niangua, MO. Friends may pay their respects from 9 to 4:30 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to I.W. Rader Lutheran Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
