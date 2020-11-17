Donald Edward Coleman, son of Ed and Katie (Murphy) Bay was born on April 17, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away at his home, in Marshfield, Missouri, on November 13, 2020, at the age of 64.
On November 25, 2006, Don was united in marriage with Teresa Stoll.
Don was a truck driver for Roadway Trucking and was of the Southern Baptist Faith. During his free time he loved to work with computers, or be 100% involved with the news or sports.
He loved his country and was a hard core Republican. Don loved spending time with his family, and twice a week, he would make sure he had his Powerball numbers in.
Don is survived by his wife Teresa, of the home; three children: Jackie Coleman, Marshfield, Rebecca Dunlap and her husband Clifton, Rogersville, and Christopher Price and his wife Ashley, Springfield; and six grandchildren: Christian Coleman, Emily McConnell, Anthony Coleman, Clifton Dunlap, Jacob Dunlap and Gabriella Enriquez. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service was held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. At his request, cremation has been entrusted to Fraker Funeral Home.
