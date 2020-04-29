Word came this week that the Webster County Fair has been canceled for 2020.
For many of us, the fair is the highlight of the year. I know that I've been using my stay-at-home time to think about and test some new recipes for fair competition, following a truly dismal performance in 2019.
And such competitions are what a county fair is all about. Fairs are something some of our ancestors brought over with us from Europe, and they traditionally served as occasions to showcase prime examples of agricultural products for sale.
The fair board voted at its last meeting not to release a 2020 fair book, that listing of competitions and their prizes that allows community members to enter into the fun.
Also canceled were the rodeo, the demolition derby and the rides.
The Mail first learned of the cancellation of the rodeo, and we then contacted some fair officials, including the fair manager and fair board members. It was confirmed. The fair was canceled.
After we posted this information on our website and social media, the reaction from the public was swift and negative. Many people felt that this was going too far, another indication to some that people’s reaction to the coronavirus is more harmful than the virus itself.
Then came a message from fair board president Kevin Cantrell, asking us to take that information down because the fair was not, in fact, canceled. But after that early message, we received another call from Mr. Cantrell. We were to leave the information up. Mr. Cantrell did not realize that we had received our information from official sources.
What happened seems clear enough. A news source discovered information before a governing body was prepared to release it. This threw everything into a tailspin, and it probably made the situation all the more real for those involved.
I spoke to Mr. Cantrell on the phone, and he seemed a little gobsmacked by the turn of events. He had been up on a ladder when he heard of the kerfuffle, and was suddenly on terra-firma with a problem on his hands.
Mr. Cantrell clarified that it is the board’s desire to provide some programming on the fairgrounds during Friday and Saturday of the fair, July 3 and 4. It is not yet clear what that programming will include. Like all of us, the fair board is waiting for specific details of the governor’s plans for return to large gatherings. A lot of us are champing at the bit to get back to church, social gatherings and normal life.
But a county fair is not the same as a truck and tractor pull, two events that are still on the docket. It is not food, and it is not commercial displays. Many fairgoers love every aspect of the fair, but what makes it a fair is that age-old tradition of livestock and stationary exhibitions, particularly those of an agricultural nature. Those events are canceled. I’m sorry to say it, but it bears repeating: The fair is canceled.
Some on social media failed to show up as their best selves in expressing their disappointment, and a few resorted to outright bullying. Some readers accused The Mail of irresponsible reporting — of going for shock value by announcing the cancellation. That didn’t seem like a charge we had earned; we could hardly be described as yellow journalists who live for the ol’ razzle-dazzle.
I wonder what you, reader, would have done in our shoes? An event of vital importance to the county was canceled, and we confirmed it through official sources. We reported that information as soon as we confirmed it because we knew how important it was to our audience. Any claims that we were going for shock value in reporting the cancellation don’t hold much water, to my way of thinking. Multiple authoritative sources gave us the painful news, and then we told the public. It’s really as simple as that.
We support the Webster County Fair board and the fair itself, and we are eager to experience whatever those good people have lined up for us at the fairgrounds July 3-4. Whatever it is, we’re eager to cover the news, and we hope to see you there.
