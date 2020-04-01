Diane Victoria Shaver, 56, Marshfield, was born March 26, 1963, to Floyd and Linda (Bennett) Walker in Kobosil, New York. She departed this life March 23, 2020, near Marshfield.
Diane’s family meant everything to her. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and yard work. She worked in housekeeping services.
She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Walker, and her sisters, Josie Walker and Robin Walker.
Diane is survived by her husband, Richard Shaver, of the home; daughter, Paige Shaver (Derek Cantrell), Marshfield; her mother, Linda Walker, Tatum, Texas; siblings, Floyd Walker (Connie), Elkland, John Walker, Tatum, Texas, and Lori Walker, Tatum, Texas.
No services are scheduled. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.